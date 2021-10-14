Oshi Health secures $23M to expand GI health platform

New York City-based gastrointestinal care company Oshi Health raised $23 million in series A funding round, the company said Oct. 12.

The funds will be used to scale Oshi Health's virtual-first, integrated care delivery model: a three- to six-month program in which care teams — consisting of a gastroenterologist, a dietician, a health coach, and a GI specialized psychologist — will diagnose symptoms, identify triggers, help patients achieve lasting symptom relief, and provide long-term support and consultation.