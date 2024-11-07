GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

Oshi Health adds mental health partner

Claire Wallace -  

New York City-based virtual digestive healthcare provider Oshi Health has launched a partnership with mental health provider CuraLinc Healthcare. 

CuraLinc provides mental health and well-being programs for employees, students and families, according to a Nov. 5 news release. 

CuraLinc aims to improve mental health outcomes while also considering physical, financial and social health. Its integration model works to identify co-occurring health issues and better manage chronic conditions, the release said. 

Oshi Health serves patients with digestive conditions including irritable bowel syndrome, Crohn's disease and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

One in 3 individuals with gastrointestinal conditions also experience anxiety or depression, according to the release. 

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast