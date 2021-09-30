Orlando Health developing digestive institute 

Orlando (Fla.) Health is developing a specialized gastrointestinal diagnostic and treatment program, the health system said Sept. 30.

The program, called the Orlando Health Digestive Health Institute, will integrate medicine, surgery, radiology and pathology to provide comprehensive gastroenterology services across the Southeastern U.S. It will be designed by a panel of gastroenterology experts, and is expected to be fully developed next year.

The institute will feature centers for endoscopy research, inflammatory bowel disease, luminal gastroenterology and gastrointestinal cancer.