Oral microbiome therapy shows promise fighting diarrhea-causing bacteria, study says

Oral microbiome therapy SER-109 could be helpful in fighting recurrent Clostridioides difficile, which causes diarrhea and colitis, according to a study published Jan. 20 in The New England Journal of Medicine.

SER-19 is an investigational microbiome therapeutic made of purified Firmicutes spores.

The study was a phase 3 double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled trial. The participants all had three or more C. difficile episodes and received SER-19 or a placebo. Of the 182 participants in the study, 12 percent of those who received SER-19 had recurring C. difficile after the treatment compared with 40 percent in the placebo group.