Only 55 percent of gastroenterologists feel fairly compensated: Medscape
Just over half of gastroenterologists feel fairly compensated, according to Medscape's 2021 Gastroenterologist Compensation Report.
Here are three details to know:
- 55 percent of gastroenterologists feel fairly compensated.
- Out of 29 specialties, gastroenterologists were ranked 21st in those who felt fairly compensated.
- Gastroenterologist average annual pay for 2021 was $406,000, a 3 percent decrease from 2020.
