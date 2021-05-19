Only 55 percent of gastroenterologists feel fairly compensated: Medscape

Just over half of gastroenterologists feel fairly compensated, according to Medscape's 2021 Gastroenterologist Compensation Report.

Here are three details to know:

55 percent of gastroenterologists feel fairly compensated. Out of 29 specialties, gastroenterologists were ranked 21st in those who felt fairly compensated. Gastroenterologist average annual pay for 2021 was $406,000, a 3 percent decrease from 2020.

