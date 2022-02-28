One GI's 11 deals in 15 months 

Founded in April 2020, Nashville, Tenn.-based One GI has had a massive year for acquisitions, with 11 deals in the last 15 months.  

In its nearly two years of practice, the company has focused on "building a contiguous, solid regional presence," Mary Mackey, One GI's vice president of brand and communication, told Becker's. 

The company has practices in six states. 

Here are the 11 acquisitions:

  1. Associates in Gastroenterology in Nashville, Tenn.
  2. Gastroenterology Associates and Endoscopy Center of North Mississippi in Oxford
  3. Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology
  4. Digestive Health Specialists in Tupelo, Miss.
  5. Gastroenterology Health Partners in Louisville Ky.
  6. Gastroenterology Health Partners in New Albany, Ind.        
  7. Franklin (Tenn.) Gastroenterology 
  8. Digestive Health Associates in Terre Haute, Ind.     
  9. Digestive Disease Consultants in Cleveland      
  10. North Coast Endoscopy in Cleveland
  11. Great Lakes Gastroenterology in Mentor, Ohio

