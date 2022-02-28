One GI's 11 deals in 15 months 

Founded in April 2020, Nashville, Tenn.-based One GI has had a massive year for acquisitions, with 11 deals in the last 15 months.
In its nearly two years of practice, the company has focused on "building a contiguous, solid regional presence," Mary Mackey, One GI's vice president of brand and communication, told Becker's.
The company has practices in six states.
Here are the 11 acquisitions:
- Associates in Gastroenterology in Nashville, Tenn.
- Gastroenterology Associates and Endoscopy Center of North Mississippi in Oxford
- Dayton (Ohio) Gastroenterology
- Digestive Health Specialists in Tupelo, Miss.
- Gastroenterology Health Partners in Louisville Ky.
- Gastroenterology Health Partners in New Albany, Ind.
- Franklin (Tenn.) Gastroenterology
- Digestive Health Associates in Terre Haute, Ind.
- Digestive Disease Consultants in Cleveland
- North Coast Endoscopy in Cleveland
- Great Lakes Gastroenterology in Mentor, Ohio