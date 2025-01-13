Number of female GIs grows 219% in 18 years

From 2004 to 2022, the number of women in the active physician workforce increased 97%, while the number of men increased 13%.

This was a major stride for women in the medical workforce, as female physicians are still majorly underrepresented, especially in certain specialties.

Among the 20 largest physician specialties, women's representation between 2004 and 2022 grew the second most in gastroenterology, led only by critical care medicine, according to a May news release from the Association of American Medical Colleges.

In 2004, women made up 9% of the GI workforce, while in 2022, they made up 21% of the workforce. That is a growth of 219%.

Meanwhile, female physicians see the least representation in orthopedics (6%) and urology (11%).