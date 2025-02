Boone (N.C.) Health will close its bariatric clinic and reallocate services following a reduced demand for services, KOMU 8 reported Feb. 12.

Boone Health spokesperson Christian Basi confirmed to the outlet that Boone Health is expanding higher-demand specialties including cardiology, general surgery, maternal health and primary care.

Some positions will be impacted by the closure, but Boone Health will work to reposition them.