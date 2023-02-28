New York medical center receives $2M for GI services expansion

New York City-based Wyckoff Heights Medical Center has received a $2 million grant to expand its gastroenterology services, according to a Feb. 27 report from the Brooklyn Paper.

The funding was provided by the federal Health Resources and Services Administration following lobbying by Wyckoff President Ramon Rodriguez and U.S. Rep. Nydia Velazquez.

The funding will also be used to expand Wyckoff's colorectal cancer program. A new screening center will be built on the medical center's fourth floor.

"Today, Wyckoff takes another step forward in its effort to deliver essential, preventative care by expanding the gastroenterology services to increase access to care and fight colorectal cancer," Ms. Velazquez told the Paper.