New York gastroenterologist loses medical license & 4 other must-read articles

1. The New York State Board for Professional Medical Conduct revoked the license of Mirza Beg, MD, who sent sexually explicit text messages to a minor who was his former patient. Read more here.

2. A Utah gastroenterologist has agreed to pay the HHS Office of Civil Rights $100,000 for a corrective action plan related to a potential violation of a HIPAA security rule. Read more here.

3. Click here to read five recent updates on Exact Sciences and its product, Cologuard.

4. Early-onset colon cancer rates continue to confound clinicians and researchers, with a new report claiming half of all new diagnoses were in people 66 and younger. Read more here.

5. Exact Sciences' multitarget stool DNA test, Cologuard, is divisive. Touting 92 percent sensitivity and 87 percent specificity rates for detecting all stages of colorectal cancer, the test is heavily marketed and has seen significant growth recently. Read more about it here.

