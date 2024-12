Montrose (Colo.) Regional Health has added the city's first gastroenterologist, Michael Paolucci, MD, according to a Dec. 18 report from Western Slope Now.

Dr. Paolucci has over 27 years of GI experience, specializing in diagnosing and treating GI issues, colon cancer screenings, colonoscopies, upper endoscopies and interventional/advanced endoscopies.

He formerly practiced in Colorado Springs before moving to the Montrose area to practice in a rural setting.