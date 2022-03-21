Michigan hospital offers free CRC testing kits

McLaren Northern Michigan in Emmet County, Mich., is offering free colon cancer testing kits, local ABC affiliate WPBN reported March 18.

The hospital is offering the free screening kits starting March 21.

“You could do [the test] from the comfort of your own home," the hospitals' internal medicine specialist Julia Mueller, MD, told WPBN. "That's something that has been a big thing for patients during the pandemic. They've been postponing [their] screening during the pandemic, because they didn't want to come into the hospital. But I tell patients don't let that be a reason to postpone your screening."