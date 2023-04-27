Mercy Iowa City gastroenterologist killed in Sudan

Bushra Sulieman, MD, a practicing gastroenterologist at Mercy Iowa City's Gastroenterology Clinic, was stabbed to death in Sudan, according to an April 27 report from ABC affiliate KCRG.

Dr. Sulieman lived in Sudan but frequently traveled to Mercy Iowa City (Iowa) to perform surgeries. He has been a physician at the hospital since February 2021.

He was reportedly killed during ongoing violence in the African country while taking his father to dialysis.

Leaders at Mercy Iowa City confirmed Dr. Sulieman's death on April 27.

"Dr. Sulieman was a well-respected gastroenterologist, surgeon and colleague and he will be greatly missed," Tom Clancy, PhD, RN, Mercy Iowa City president and CEO, told KCRG. "We extend our deepest condolences to his family and will keep them in our prayers."