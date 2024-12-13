Medtronic launches 1st-ever patient procedure ingestion using PillCam

Medtronic has partnered with the University of Miami Health System to perform the first-ever patient procedure ingestion using the PillCam Genius SB capsule endoscopy kit.

The PillCam lets patients complete the procedure at a hospital, a clinic or even during a telehealth appointment, according to a Dec. 12 press release.

The kit is designed to visualize the small-bowel mucosa in adult patients, aid in the detection and monitoring of conditions such as Crohn's disease, obscure gastrointestinal bleeding and iron-deficiency anemia when these abnormalities are not identified through traditional upper or lower endoscopy.

The technology features a link device that replaces traditional data recorders in the form of a wearable, single-use device that efficiently stores images transmitted by the capsule and alerts patients via haptic vibrations, audible signals and LED lights when their procedure is complete.