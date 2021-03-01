How the pandemic affected GI happiness & burnout

The COVID-19 pandemic affected gastroenterologists in a number of ways, according to Medscape's "Gastroenterologist Lifestyle, Happiness & Burnout Report 2021."

Medscape surveyed 12,339 physicians in more than 29 specialties from Aug. 30, 2020, through Nov. 5, 2020.

Here are five insights related to GI happiness and physician burnout:

1. Eighty-one percent of GIs said they were happiest outside of work before the pandemic. The pandemic changed that, and now only 54 percent of gastroenterologists said they were happiest outside of work.

2. Twenty-seven percent of GIs said they were burned out, 4 percent said they were depressed, and 13 percent said they were both burned out and depressed. Yet, 56 percent said they were neither burned out nor depressed.

3. Forty-four percent of GIs said burnout had a strong effect on their life.

4. Despite the pandemic elevating several trends, 85 percent of GIs said their burnout started before the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Five elements contributed to burnout more than anything else: too many bureaucratic tasks (60 percent), spending too many hours at work (44 percent), increased computerization of practice (41 percent), lack of respect from administrators/employers and colleagues or staff (31 percent) and insufficient compensation (26 percent).

