Hospitals need partnerships with ASCs, says GI exec

Tracy Belsan, market president for Jamison, Pa.-based PE GI Solutions, joined "Becker's ASC Review Podcast" to talk about how much interest hospitals continue to have in gastroenterology ASCs and other surgery centers.

Note: This is an edited excerpt. Listen to the full podcast episode here.

Question: Is there hospital interest in surgery centers and GI centers, and partnering with companies like PE GI Solutions, or is that something that was hotter in the past?

Tracy Belsan: Hospital interest is still high. It does depend on the market, but what I've seen, both working on the West Coast and back in the Northeast, there still is quite a bit of interest on the hospital side for partnerships. I think hospitals are realizing that they're not isolated institutions, that they need partnerships outside of their four walls to really advance not only their financial sustainability but to find good partners such as PE GI Solutions.

We have a variety of value propositions, both on the ASC and the practice side, for all sizes of groups and ASCs, and hospitals really are leaning on us to help them manage, from a business perspective and to provide clinical insight. So I do still see an interest for hospitals across the board.