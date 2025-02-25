GI shortages plague patients 

The shortage of gastroenterologists is one of the most pressing issues facing the specialty in the coming years.

"The biggest challenge facing gastroenterology as a subspecialty is the shortage of physicians and the impact of COVID-19 on colon cancer screening," Pankaj Vashi, MD, department head of gastroenterology/nutrition at CTCA Chicago, told Becker's. "Over the past two decades, the United States has seen a steady decline in the number of people aged 50 and older diagnosed with colorectal cancer — a trend experts largely credit to increased awareness and screening."

Here are key statistics on the gastroenterologist shortage and its effects on patients:

1. A study published in Gastroenterology in February found that 2,183 (69.3%) of 3,149 counties analyzed had not a single gastroenterologist. Another 531 counties (16.8%) had fewer than five gastroenterologists.

2. Counties without gastroenterologists were more likely to be rural and economically disadvantaged.

3. More than 80% of the U.S. population — nearly 50 million Americans — live within 25 miles of the nearest gastroenterologist, leaving many without easy access to care.

4. The U.S. is projected to face a shortage of 1,630 gastroenterologists by 2025, according to a 2024 white paper from Medicus.

5. There are currently 18,756 active gastroenterologists in the U.S., including 17,147 adult gastroenterologists and 1,609 pediatric gastroenterologists.

6. More than 50% of practicing gastroenterologists are 55 or older.

7. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects gastroenterology will experience 3% annual job growth between 2023 and 2033.

8. The aging population is driving increased demand for gastroenterology care, with 40% of patients seeking care from gastroenterologists being over 60.

9. Nearly half of practicing gastroenterologists are expected to retire within the next two decades, exacerbating the shortage.