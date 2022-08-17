Gastroenterology remains 'solid, steady' investment option: 2 deals to know

Gastroenterology and urology remain steady investment opportunities in 2022, according to an Aug. 14 article in JDSupra from the law firm Bass, Berry & Sims.

Here are two deals cited by the report signaling strength in the gastroenterology sector:

1 . Southlake, Texas-based GI Alliance, backed by private equity company Waud Capital, acquired Digestive Health Specialists in Kansas City, Mo., and Houston-based Gastroenterology Consultants.

2. Gastro Health acquired Annapolis, Md.-based Digestive Disorders Associates.