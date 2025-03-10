Gastroenterology of the Rockies to open Denver ASC

Gastroenterology of the Rockies has opened a new endoscopy center in Denver as part of a joint venture with Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health.

The center will offer colonoscopy and endoscopy care, according to a March 7 press release from Intermountain.

The new center, which is located across the street from Intermountain Health St.Joseph Hospital, began seeing patients in March.

The team serving patients at the new ASC includes Rohan Clarke, MD, focusing on advanced therapeutics, David Cristin, MD, specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of liver diseases and Joshua Steinberg, MD, director of the inflammatory bowel disease – Crohn's and colitis program.

Timothy Dobin, DO, and Wesley Prichard, DO, will provide general GI care.