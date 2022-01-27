Gastroenterology incentive bonuses averaged $60K last year

The average incentive bonus in 2021 for gastroenterology was $60,000, according to Physicians Thrive 2022 Physician Compensation Report.

The report, released Jan. 27, outlines compensation and hiring trends and helps physicians collect industry data to analyze the current healthcare landscape.

Of the specialists surveyed, 55 percent reported receiving an incentive bonus in 2021.

In the Physicians Thrive 2020 Physician Compensation Report based on 2018 and 2019 data, gastroenterologists reported receiving an average of $63,000 in incentive bonuses.