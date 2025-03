Gastroenterology Associates of Ithaca (N.Y.) has partnered with Sayre, Pa.-based Guthrie, a multispecialty group practice with sites throughout New York and Pennsylvania, according to a report from 607 News Now.

According to the March 4 report, all GAI endoscopic procedures will now take place at Guthrie Ithaca City Harbor or Guthrie Cortland (N.Y.) Medical Center.

All insurance currently accepted at GAI will also be accepted at Guthrie.