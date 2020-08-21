Gastroenterologist-turned-Senator tests positive for COVID-19

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, MD, tested positive for COVID-19 Aug. 20.

Dr. Cassidy, a Republican of Louisiana, was tested after being notified he'd been exposed to an individual with the novel coronavirus.

Per CDC guidelines, he is now quarantining for 14 days and notifying individuals who may have been exposed.

"I am strictly following the direction of our medical experts and strongly encourage others to do the same," Dr. Cassidy said in a prepared statement.

Dr. Cassidy is a gastroenterologist and taught at a charity hospital in Baton Rouge, La., according to SanLuisObispo.com. The second Senator known to test positive for COVID-19, he has encouraged social distancing and wearing masks.

