Gastroenterologist mental health, well-being: 14 things to know

For the majority of gastroenterologists, quality of life has not improved over the last three years, according to Medscape's "Striving for Balance in Your Specialty: Medscape Gastroenterologist Mental Health & Well-Being Report 2025," published March 7.

The report surveyed 5,741 physicians across more than 29 specialties recruited between July and October 2024.

Here are 14 findings from the report:

1. Overall happiness, work-life balance, family relationships and friendships have plateaued for over half of gastroenterologists over the last three years.

2. For around 40% of physicians, those quality-of-life measures have worsened.

3. Personal health and well-being is a top priority for 30% of gastroenterologists, while it is important to an additional 43%.

4. The large majority of gastroenterologists, 76%, believe that happiness and balance are attainable.

5. Nearly half of gastroenterologists, 47%, are not dealing with symptoms of burnout or depression. However, 29% are facing burnout, while 10% are facing depression and an additional 14% are facing both.

6. The majority of gastroenterologists, 64%, would take a pay cut for improved work-life balance.

7. The majority of gastroenterologists, 58%, believe that having outside interests and hobbies is very important for a gastroenterologist.

8. A large majority of polled gastroenterologists, 88%, are married.

9. The majority of gastroenterologists, 75%, believe that vacations are very important for their well-being.

10. Nearly three-quarters, 72%, believe that personal and family time is very important.

11. A plurality of gastroenterologists, 41%, work out two to three times a week.

12. A majority of gastroenterologists, 62%, classify their diets as "somewhat healthy."

13. Forty-four percent of gastroenterologists are trying to maintain their current weight, while 43% are trying to lose weight.

14. A majority of gastroenterologists, 74%, have a spiritual or religious affiliation.