Katy, Texas-based Gastro Health & Nutrition has opened a new clinic location in Cypress, Texas, according to a Dec. 31 report from Community Impact.

The gastroenterology practice is owned and led by Dharmendra Verma, MD. The new location first opened its doors to patients in September.

The facility treats various gastroenterology conditions including acid reflux, swallowing and motility disorders, irritable bowel syndrome and more.