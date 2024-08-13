Fecal screenings cut colorectal cancer mortality 33%: Study

Fecal immunochemical tests can reduce colorectal cancer mortality rates by 33%, according to a July 19 study published in JAMA Network Open.

Fecal tests also result in a 42% reduction in deaths from left colon and rectal cancers, according to an Aug. 13 Medscape report.

Researchers compared 1,103 adults who had died of colorectal cancer between 2011 and 2017, with 9,608 matched, randomly selected people who were alive and free of the disease.

In a regression analysis, completing one or more FIT screenings was associated with a 33% lower risk for colorectal cancer death overall.

The benefits of FIT screening saw significant mortality reductions of 63% in non-Hispanic Asian, 42% in non-Hispanic Black, and 29% in non-Hispanic White individuals, according to the report.