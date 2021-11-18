Exact expands cancer screenings beyond Cologuard with Jefferson Health partnership

Madison, Wis.-based Exact Sciences — a firm known for Cologuard, its colorectal cancer screening pill — is partnering with Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health for research on a new multicancer earlier detection test, according to a Nov. 18 Yahoo Finance report.

The firm will use Jefferson Health's providers, care coordinators and patients to evaluate the blood-based MCED test's safety and efficacy, the report said.

Jefferson Health serves more than 125,000 adults who are eligible for cancer screening. The health system and Exact Sciences plan to publish the results of the research, according to the report.