Englewood Health launches early onset CRC program

Englewood (N.J.) Health has introduced a new specialized program targeting individuals diagnosed with colorectal cancer before the age of 50.

According to a Jan. 23 news release, the program will create a team of specialists, including oncology patient navigators, surgeons, medical and radiation oncologists and integrative medicine experts, along with fertility preservation planning, mental health services, nutritional guidance, genetic counseling, pain management and support groups.

The initiative is in response to an increase in early-onset CRC and aims to combat delayed diagnosis in younger individuals.