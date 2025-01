Buffalo, N.Y.-based Endoscopy Center of WNY plans to open a $6 million, 8,600-square-foot ASC also in Buffalo, according to a Jan. 8 report from Buffalo Business First.

The ASC is slated to have three procedure rooms and will provide GI services in a medical office building that also houses Dent Neurologic and the Ross Eye Institute.

The practice was founded 25 years ago through the merger of two independent practices and now has 16 physicians and advanced practice professionals on staff.