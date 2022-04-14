East vs. West Coast: Which region pays midcareer GIs more?

The national average salary for gastroenterologists who have been practicing for 15-21 years in any practice setting is $440,000, according to Medscape's Salary Explorer's Salary Explorer.

This data was gathered from Medscape's Physician Salary Explorer.

For this demographic of gastroenterologists, the average salary in the West is $418,132, compared to $428,452 in the Northeast and $472,075 in the Southeast.

The West's average salary for this demographic is 6 percent below the national average. The Northeast is below the national average by 4 percent. However, the Southeast sits at 6 percent above average.

Los Angeles, the most populous West Coast city, pays gastroenterologists of this demographic an average salary of $410,355, while New York City, the most populous city on the East Coast, pays $428,018.

Populous Western cities Portland and Seattle pay an average salary of $463,679 and $460,176 respectively. Southeast giant Atlanta beats out both Western cities and Los Angeles at $474,061, while Boston lands at $414,707.