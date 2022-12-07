Digital gastroenterology platform taps new chief medical officer

Hau Liu, MD, has been selected as the chief medical officer for Vivante Health, a digital health company focusing on digestive health and disease. Dr. Liu joins Vivante with more than two decades of experience.

Dr. Liu has served as senior vice president of Clinical Strategy at Teladoc Health and led the Chronic Care Management Division at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, according to a Dec. 7 news release from Vivante Health. He also previously served as chief medical officer for the Shanghai hospitals of Beijing-based United Family Healthcare.

Dr. Liu is currently a faculty member at the NYU Grossman School of Medicine in New York City after previously teaching as a clinical assistant professor at the Stanford (Calif.) School of Medicine. He is also a practicing physician at the VA New York Harbor Health Care system in New York City.