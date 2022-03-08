Colorectal cancer surgeon tapped to lead robotics program for Lee Health

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health has named Fia Yi, MD, medical director of its system robotics program, Business Observer reported March 7.

Dr. Yi has more than a decade of specialized surgical experience. In addition to her role at Lee Health, she serves as a colorectal surgeon at The Colorectal Institute in Fort Myers.

At Lee Health, Dr. Yi is responsible for the health system's robotic surgery program, working with robotic surgeons to support their growth in robotic surgery and training.

"With all of her experience and expertise, Dr. Yi was the perfect choice for this crucial role. I look forward to the program continuing to grow under her leadership," Jonathan Velez, MD, chief physician and operations executive for Lee Health's Gulf Coast Medical Center in Fort Myers, said.