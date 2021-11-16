Colorectal cancer screening advice targets adults under 50

The United States Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer updated its screening guidelines to recommend a colorectal cancer screening for average-risk individuals ages 45-49, the task force said Nov. 15.

The task force updated its recommendations based on evidence demonstrating an increasing incidence and mortality from colorectal cancer in individuals under 50.

The screening recommendations, last updated in 2017, focus on when to start and stop colorectal cancer screenings in people without a family history of colorectal neoplasia and those without gastrointestinal symptoms.

The task force did not change its previous guidelines recommending screenings for all individuals aged 50 to 75 who have not already initiated screening and not recommending screenings after the age of 85. It also continued to recommend the start or continuation of screening for individuals ages 76 to 85 based on prior screening history, comorbidity, life expectancy, colorectal cancer risk and personal preference.

The recommendations align with those made by other organizations, including the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network and the American Cancer Society.

The United States Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer represents the American College of Gastroenterology, the American Gastroenterological Association and the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.