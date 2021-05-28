Cleveland Clinic’s Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute names chair

Miguel Regueiro, MD, was named chair of Cleveland Clinic's Digestive Disease & Surgery Institute, according to a May 27 release.

Dr. Regueiro has served as chair of the Department of Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition and vice chair of DDSI since 2018.

Prior to the Cleveland Clinic, he served as director of the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and was a professor of medicine and clinical and translational science.

He succeeds Matthew Walsh, MD, who has served as interim chair since October 2020.



Dr. Regueiro's research specializes in inflammatory bowel diseases, with a focus on postoperative prevention of Crohn’s disease. He also serves on the editorial staff for several industry journals, including as editor-in-chief of Crohn's & Colitis 360.