Chronicling the rise of telemedicine in GI & more: 5 GI industry key notes

Here are five updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:

Private equity-backed management service organization United Digestive responded to the COVID-19 pandemic in full force and has begun talks on how it will restart its practice once the pandemic begins to subside. Read more.

Vancouver, Canada-based CRH Medical Corp. received $2,945,620 in loan proceeds under the Paycheck Protection Program.

Richmond (Va.) Gastroenterology Associates leased space in the Midlothian (Va.) Center that could be used for expansion.

Cleveland Clinic's gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition department plans to conduct all new and established patient visits via telemedicine within months — far ahead of its 2024 goal.

The American Gastroenterological Association and Rx.Health partnered to launch a nationwide digital health platform for gastroenterology practices.

