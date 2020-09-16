Capital Digestive Care grows network & more: 7 GI industry key notes
Here are seven updates from gastroenterology companies and practices from the past week:
New York City-based Mount Sinai Doctors opened a new location in Scarsdale, N.Y., which will provide an array of services.
Modernizing Medicine selected Adyen to create a unified commerce platform in its EHR offerings.
St. Luke's Gastroenterology Specialists added Joseph Minissale, DO, to its recently opened office in Palmerton, Pa.
Silver Spring, Md.-based Capital Digestive Care partnered with Delmar, Md.-based Peninsula Gastroenterology Associates Sept. 1.
The Bausch Foundation, the charitable arm of Bausch Health, released its inaugural activity report, highlighting the $600 million in pharmaceutical products the company donated during its 2018-19 campaign.
Tulsa, Okla.-based Adult Gastroenterology Associates is downsizing its clinical practice footprint to one location.
Shreveport, La.-based Gastrointestinal Specialists partnered with ChronWell to provide its Medicare beneficiaries access to a care management program.
