Buy-and-bill gastroenterologists more likely to offer ancillary services

Gastroenterologists who engage in buy and bill are more likely to perform ancillary services than those who do not.

"Buy and bill" refers to the process in which a healthcare provider or practice purchases, stores and administers a therapy to a patient, then submits a reimbursement claim to a third-party payer.

This data comes from RealTime Dynamix: Ulcerative Colitis (U.S.) fourth quarter. The trends were confirmed in second-quarter and third-quarter data.

Gastroenterologists engaging in buy and bill (59 respondents):

  • Two percent do not offer ancillary services.
  • Thirty-one percent choose Janssen as the most supportive to their practice.
  • Ninety-three percent offer infusion.
  • Thirty-six percent reported an increase in Inflectra UC use over the past three months.
  • Thirty-seven percent reported a decrease in Humira UC use over the past three months.
  • Thirty-five percent choose AbbVie as the most supportive to their practice.

Gastroenterologists not engaging in buy and bill (25 respondents):

  • Sixteen percent do not offer ancillary services.
  • Twelve percent choose Janssen as the most supportive to their practice.
  • Thirty-two percent offer infusion.
  • Twelve percent reported an increase in Inflectra UC use over the past three months.
  • Twenty-four percent reported a decrease in Humira UC use over the past three months.
  • Sixty percent choose AbbVie as the most supportive to their practice.

 

