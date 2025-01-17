Blood-based CRC test reliance suggests high costs, worse outcomes: Study

Favoring blood-based colorectal cancer tests over stool-based CRC screening could lead to higher costs and worse outcomes for patients, according to a recent study published in JAMA Network Open.

The study looked at patients in federally qualified healthcare settings and examined the benefits, costs and cost-effectiveness of noninvasive screening tests when adherence to a multistep screening process reflects adherence rates in populations receiving care, according to a report from The American Journal of Managed Care.

The FDA recently approved blood-based screening for CRC.

The cohort represented a predominantly Hispanic or Latino population. The simulated population had low adherence rates to key screening steps, including first-step noninvasive testing (45%), second-step follow-up colonoscopy after abnormal noninvasive results (40%) and ongoing surveillance colonoscopy for patients with high-risk findings (80%).

The main outcomes were CRC incidence and mortality, life years gained and quality-adjusted life years gained relative to no screening, costs and net monetary benefit.

Fecal tests emerged as the most effective and cost-effective colorectal cancer screening strategy, yielding 121 life years gained per 1,000 screened individuals and a net monetary benefit of $5,883 per person.

In contrast, blood testing was the least effective strategy, producing only 23 life years gained per 1,000 individuals and a negative net monetary benefit.