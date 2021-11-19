Biomerica forms advisory board for colorectal cancer screening

Biomerica has formed a scientific advisory board to advance use of the company's at-home test for colorectal cancer screenings, the global biomedical technology company said Nov. 19.

Brooks Cash, MD, chief of gastroenterology and hepatology at the University of Texas Health Center at Houston, will chair the board.

The board is charged with expanding the use of Biomerica's EZ Detect product, an at-home test that identifies fecal occult blood. The group also will work to expand use of the test among underserved populations.