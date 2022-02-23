Big Pharma's pricing power still strong, New York gastroenterologist says 

Big Pharma, private equity and private payers are some of the forces Gabriel Ionescu, MD, sees as decision makers in the future of healthcare.

Dr. Ionescu is a gastroenterologist at Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in New York City. He joined Becker's ASC Review to discuss his predictions.

Question: What major forces are deciding the future of healthcare?

Dr. Ionescu: Healthcare will be influenced by the government, especially for a sicker, older population. Private insurers will continue to diversify their business-acquiring practices and other services.

Expansion will be good for hospitals. However, they will likely have to spend more on contract work, while private equity will continue private practice consolidation, especially in procedural specialties. Big Pharma will continue to exert pricing power, despite the rise in the discount outlets such as Mark Cuban's company.