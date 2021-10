Best US hospitals for gastroenterology by state, per Newsweek

California has seven of the world's top hospitals for gastroenterology, ranked by Newsweek in its World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2022 list.

The publication and consumer data company Statista compiled the list after conducting a global survey of more than 40,000 medical experts from June to August.

Among U.S. hospitals, here are Newsweek's top facilities for gastroenterology, by state, preceded by their world ranking:

Arizona:

27. Mayo Clinic - Phoenix

California:

16. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

21. Stanford Health Care-Stanford Hospital

22. UCSF Medical Center (San Francisco)

23. UCLA Health-Ronald Reagan Medical Center (Los Angeles)

34. UCLA Health-Santa Monica Medical Center

77. California Pacific Medical Center (San Francisco)

86. Keck Hospital of USC (Los Angeles)

Georgia:

31. Emory University Hospital (Atlanta)

Illinois:

19. University of Chicago Medical Center

38. Northwestern Memorial Hospital (Chicago)

Florida:

73. Cleveland Clinic-Florida (Weston)

81. Adventhealth Orlando

83. Mayo Clinic-Jacksonville

Maryland:

6. The Johns Hopkins Hospital (Baltimore)

76. Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center (Baltimore)

Massachusetts:

2. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

25. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (Boston)

51. Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston)

Michigan:

58. University of Michigan Hospitals-Michigan Medicine (Ann Arbor)

Minnesota:

1. Mayo Clinic-Rochester

Missouri:

100. Barnes-Jewish Hospital (St. Louis)

New York:

10. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

40. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City)

79. Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (New York City)

North Carolina:

85. Duke University Hospital (Durham)

Ohio:

4. Cleveland Clinic

Pennsylvania:

80. Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania-Penn Presbyterian (Philadelphia)

84. UPMC Presbyterian and Shadyside (Pittsburgh)

Washington:

90. University of Washington Medical Center (Seattle)

Wisconsin:

64. Mayo Clinic Health System-Eau Claire