Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Avera Gastroenterology will hold a ribbon-cutting for a new clinic on Nov. 20, according to a Nov. 14 report from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan.

The new facility is located on the second floor of the Avera Sacred Heart Professional Office Pavilion in Yankton, S.D.

Avera Gastroenterology will offer comprehensive services for digestive health, including treatment for chronic conditions and preventive care.