Australian GIs debate whether to test patients with only GI symptoms for COVID-19

With the addition of several gastrointestinal symptoms to the CDC's recognized symptom list, Australian gastroenterologists are debating whether to test patients presenting with only GI symptoms for COVID-19, newsGP reports.

What you should know:

1. Congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are all recognized COVID-19 symptoms.

2. Gastroenterologist Antony Friedman, MD, doesn't think the country should change its approach, despite an increasing case count. He said the reported number of GI symptom-only COVID-19 cases is less than 10 percent of the total count.

3. Martin Veysey, PhD, disagreed and said standalone GI symptoms may indicate a COVID-19 infection.

4. While respiratory symptoms are commonly associated with COVID-19, he believes GI symptoms may be underrepresented and more prevalent than previously thought.

More articles on surgery centers:

How COVID-19 affects the brain: 4 things to know

Where new COVID-19 cases are rising, falling and staying the same — June 29

'Worst is yet to come,' WHO chief says; Hospitalizations up in 7 states — 6 COVID-19 updates

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.