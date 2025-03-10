AGA taps new vice president

The American Gastroenterological Association has elected Richard Peek, MD, as vice president.

Dr. Peek is currently director of the division of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, according to a March 7 news release.

He will serve one year as vice president of AGA followed by one year as president-elect before eventually being named president in 2027-2028.

Dr. Peek specializes in the research of the role of the bacterium Helicobacter pylori in the pathogenesis of gastric cancer.

He currently directs a National Institutes of Health-funded multidisciplinary program project grant, three research project grants and a P30 Digestive Diseases Research Center Core grant.