Colorectal surgeon named head surgeon at Hackensack University Medical Center

Howard Ross, MD, was named chair of surgery and surgeon-in-chief at Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center.

Here's what you should know:

1, In his new roles, Dr. Ross will oversee nine divisions of surgery and preside over 24 operating rooms in Hackensack University Medical Center's upcoming Helena Theurer Pavilion.

2. Dr. Ross has more than 20 years of experience as a colon and rectal surgeon, according to a June 4 news release. He specializes in minimally invasive surgical treatment for colon and rectal cancer.

3. Dr. Ross also will be professor and chair of Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine's department of surgery.

4. His research focuses on new technology, surgical outcomes, education and health disparities. He's edited four textbooks and has been published widely.