5 new bariatric surgery centers in 2026

While GLP-1s continue to dominate the conversation around weight loss and management, bariatric surgery still maintains a strong presence in the gastroenterology space.

Becker’s has reported on at least X new bariatric surgery centers or surgery centers offering bariatric surgery in 2026.

Here’s a breakdown:

1. Greenwood, S.C.-based Self Regional Healthcare broke ground May 5 on Self Medical Center Spring Street, a 68,000-square-foot multispecialty medical office building. The facility will consolidate specialty services under one roof, including urology, gastroenterology, general surgery, bariatric surgery, women’s health and infusion services.

2. New York City-based NYU Langone Health has opened an ambulatory location with physicians in six specialties. NYU Langone Brooklyn Medical Associates—Clinton Hill in New York City provides primary care, bariatric surgery, gastroenterology, pediatric cardiology and neuropsychology and women’s health services.

3. Orlando (Fla.) Health broke ground on a 28,000-square-foot facility in downtown Orlando that will house its new Weight Loss and Bariatric Surgery Institute.

4. Utica, N.Y.-based Mohawk Valley Health System launched the MVHS Weight Loss Center, replacing its previous bariatric surgery program and expanding obesity care service.

5. Fayetteville, Ark.-based Roller Weight Loss & Advanced Surgery invested $8 million into a new bariatric surgery center.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.