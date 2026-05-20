Baylor physician begins term as AGA president

Byron Cryer, MD, began his term May 20 as the 121st president of the American Gastroenterological Association Institute.

Dr. Cryer serves as chair of internal medicine at Dallas-based Baylor University Medical Center and professor of medicine at Bryan-based Texas A&M University’s Naresh K. Vashisht College of Medicine, according to a May 20 news release from the AGA.

An internationally recognized gastroenterologist and researcher, Dr. Cryer is known for his work studying the gastrointestinal effects of aspirin and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. He has authored more than 150 peer-reviewed publications and previously served on the FDA’s Gastrointestinal Advisory Committee. He also continues to consult with the agency’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

Before joining Baylor University Medical Center in 2022, Dr. Cryer held several academic leadership positions at the Dallas-based University of Texas Southwestern Medical School, including associate dean roles focused on faculty development and diversity.

The AGA Institute is the research and practice arm of the American Gastroenterological Association, which represents physicians and scientists specializing in digestive health.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.