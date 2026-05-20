Independent GI group inks Nexus deal 

GI Partners of Illinois, the largest independent physician-led gastroenterology group in the state, has announced a strategic partnership with Nexus Healthcare Management to launch an AI-driven chronic care platform across its network, according to a May 19 news release shared with Becker’s.

The platform will integrate artificial intelligence into chronic care management, principal care management and remote patient monitoring workflows to identify high-risk patients, automate care coordination and enhance longitudinal monitoring of chronic GI conditions.

GI Partners of Illinois said it is the first gastroenterology group in Illinois to implement a comprehensive AI-driven CCM, PCM and RPM platform at scale.

At the Becker's 23rd Annual Spine, Orthopedic and Pain Management-Driven ASC + The Future of Spine Conference, taking place June 11-13 in Chicago, spine surgeons, orthopedic leaders and ASC executives will come together to explore minimally invasive techniques, ASC growth strategies and innovations shaping the future of outpatient spine care. Apply for complimentary registration now.