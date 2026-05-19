South Carolina system’s new 68K-square-foot-specialty hub

Greenwood, S.C.-based Self Regional Healthcare broke ground May 5 on Self Medical Center Spring Street, a 68,000-square-foot multispecialty medical office building.

The facility will consolidate specialty services under one roof, including urology, gastroenterology, general surgery, bariatric surgery, women’s health and infusion services, according to a May 14 news release.

Construction is expected to be completed in summer 2027. Robins & Morton is serving as general contractor for the project, and McMillan Pazdan Smith is the architect.

The project will expand access to specialty and outpatient services in the community. Funding support from the South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services helped make the project possible, according to the release.

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