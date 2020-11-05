5 most-read GI articles — ACG's new president, reaction to new CRC recommendations and more

Carly Behm -   Print  |

 

Here are the five most-read stories about gastroenterology and endoscopy from Oct. 29 to Nov. 6:

  1. A change to address the unknown — 6 GIs react to U.S. Preventive Services Task Force's recommendation to lower CRC screening age to 45
  2. Do GIs still need to prescribe a clear-liquid diet before a colonoscopy?
  3. Meet ACG's next president, Dr. David Greenwald
  4. GI surgeons perform marathon surgery to remove cancer from former NFL player
  5. Exact Sciences to acquire blood-based cancer test maker in $2.15B deal, also acquires epigenetics company

