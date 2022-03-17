5 GI power players

Below are five power players making waves in gastroenterology:

Samir Shah, MD. President of the American College of Gastroenterology (Providence, R.I.). Dr. Shah came into his role as president of the ACG in October 2021. In addition to his most recent role, he has been a gastroenterologist at Gastroenterology Associates in Providence for over 25 years.



John Inadomi, MD. President of the American Gastroenterological Association (Bethesda, Md.). Dr. Inadomi's primary focuses are optimizing management of Barrett’s esophagus and improving screening to reduce colorectal cancer's mortality. He has been an active member of the AGA for more than 25 years.



Thomas Read, MD. President of the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons (Bannockburn, Ill.). In addition to his role at the ASCRS, Dr. Read is a professor and chief of the division of gastrointestinal surgery at the University of Florida College of Medicine in Gainesville. He has been an invited lecturer more than 300 times and a visiting professor at more than 20 institutions.



Douglas Rex, MD. President of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (Downers Grove, Ill.). Dr. Rex wears multiple hats as he serves as a professor of medicine at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis and Chancellor’s Professor at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis. He is also director of endoscopy at Indiana University Hospital in Indianapolis.



Liane Feldman, MD. President of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (Los Angeles). In addition to her role at SAGES, Dr. Feldman serves as the chair of the department of surgery at McGill University. She is also surgeon-in-chief at the McGill University Health Centre. Both are in Montreal, Quebec.